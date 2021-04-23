Audio: Senator Hawley calls for federal agencies to return to work and resume full duties

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

United States Senator Josh Hawley is asking federal agency leaders to ramp up operations again at some field offices. He says pre-CVOID 19 services should be restored.

Many of these complaints have been directed at the National Personnel Records Center, which is based in St. Louis and houses military records for veterans nationwide. Missourinet also attempted to reach someone there—and was directed online for limited access.

In St. Louis, about 18 percent of the population has been vaccinated for COVID. Hawley told Missourinet says the field offices can be open – and still safe.

Hawley made his request to the Office of Management and Budget and Office of Personnel Services.

The full text of the letter is available here.

