Audio: Senator Blunt says handling of Kavanaugh allegations has “hurt the Senate”

Blunt says the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation process has damaged the way his chamber does business. Even though he voted to move Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination forward, Blunt says he took the sexual assault allegations seriously.

Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill opposed Kavanaugh’s confirmation for supporting unlimited and anonymous political donations.