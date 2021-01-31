Audio: Senator Blunt defends Josh Hawley for questioning election results

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Senator Roy Blunt is coming to the defense of his Missouri Republican colleague, Senator Josh Hawley, who has been criticized for questioning the results of the presidential election. Several Senate Democrats filed an ethics complaint against Hawley and Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, is asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate whether their actions played a role in January’s Capitol riot.

Blunt contends senators get in trouble when they question motives.

In the Democratic complaint against Hawley, they want the committee to consider censure or removal from office for Hawley and Cruz, however, Blunt does not think an ethics complaint filed against Hawley by Senate Democrats will go anywhere. He says that committee is not a place to handle political disagreements.

The complaint wants the committee to consider censure or removal from office for Hawley and Cruz “amplifying claims of election fraud” before this month’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

