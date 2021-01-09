Audio: Secretary of State Ashcroft says Missouri conducted four safe, secure elections in 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri’s Secretary of State is praising poll workers across the state, for their assistance with four major elections in 2020. Republican Jay Ashcroft notes those elections included Missouri’s presidential preference primary, the August primary, and November.

The General Assembly in May approved bipartisan legislation expanding absentee voting to those 65 and older or who were vulnerable to COVID, but that law only applied to 2020. The bill also expanded voting by mail for everyone and required notarization.

Ashcroft is calling on the Legislature to approve a photo ID requirement this session, he did address the Missouri House on opening day this week.

Ashcroft notes 63 percent of Missourians approved photo ID in 2016. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that language from the 2016 voter ID law used in sworn statements was unconstitutional.

