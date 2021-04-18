Audio: Second Amendment Preservation Act to hit Missouri Senate floor for debate

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Legislation establishing a Second Amendment Preservation Act is expected to hit the Missouri Senate floor either this week or next week, according to Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz.

Schatz spoke to Missourinet Sullivan affiliate KTUI Radio. Battlefield GOP State Senator Eric Burlison’s bill declares that it’s the duty of the courts and law enforcement agencies to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. The Missouri House has already approved the bill, by a 103-43 vote.

Rural Missourians packed a Senate committee hearing in January, to testify for the bill. One woman who lives in western Missouri’s rural Benton County testified she needs a gun to protect herself from motorcycle gangs and drug dealers in that area.

