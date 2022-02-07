Audio: Second Amendment Preservation Act gun law to be heard by Missouri Supreme Court

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The showdown over a controversial Missouri gun law will be heard by the state’s Supreme Court today (Monday).

A Cole County judge denied the challenge, and the municipalities appealed to the state’s highest court.

Signed into law late last year, The Second Amendment Preservation Act or SAPA declares federal laws that could restrict gun ownership among law-abiding Missourians as “invalid” in the state. It also subjects law enforcement who enforce certain federal firearm laws to a $50,000 penalty.

SAPA has been criticized by some law enforcement, lawmakers, local politicians, and gun safety advocates.

