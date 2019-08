Sears plans to close three Missouri stores by the fall, as part of a national plan to close more than two dozen Sears and Kmart stores.

The parent company of the struggling retail giant announced that it plans to close twenty-six Kmart and Sears locations throughout the country. This includes Cape Girardeau, Independence, and the last St. Louis-area Sears store at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters. This is scheduled to happen by late October with liquidation sales expected in mid-August.