Audio: Scott Blair of National Weather Service discusses upcoming winter storm to hit north Missouri

As we wait on the approaching winter storm to bring snow to northern Missouri, Meteorologist Scott Blair of the Pleasant Hill office of the National Weather Service explains what’s predicted for the Trenton area.

Most of our listening area has a winter weather advisory beginning later in the day. But Linn County of the Green Hills is among many counties to our southeast that have been placed under a winter storm warning for later today and tonight.

Scott Blair advises listeners not to get to “caught up” in the wording of a winter weather advisory versus a winter storm warning.

Blair was asked about the timing of the transition from rain to snow.

Blair offered some winter safety reminders for persons traveling during the storm

The northern Missouri snow is part of a large weather disturbance.

Scott Blair of the National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill.