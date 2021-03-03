Audio: School choice legislation and gas tax legislation could go to Missouri Senate floor this week

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Legislation to increase Missouri’s gasoline tax is expected to go to the state Senate floor for debate this week, according to Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz.

Schatz spoke to Missourinet Sullivan affiliate KTUI. His legislation would increase Missouri’s gasoline tax by 15 cents per gallon, by 2027. Missouri’s 17 cents-per-gallon gas tax has stayed the same since 1996.

School choice legislation that includes charter school expansion could return to the Missouri Senate floor for debate this week a contentious issue according to Schatz.

The school choice bill is sponsored by Senate Education Chairwoman Cindy O’Laughlin of northeast Missouri’s Shelbina.

