Audio: Scammers are targeting some Missourians trying to get COVID-19 vaccinations

Scammers are targeting some Missourians trying to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Larry Jones, executive director of the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence, says criminals are pretending to be from a local health department or another organization to get ahold of personal information.

Jones says some of the websites the scammers are using look very legitimate. They might even be using authentic-looking vaccine sign-up forms. If you have questions, call your local health department.

Jones reminds Missourians that health departments are not going to ask for credit card numbers or personal information over the phone. He says they will ask for your name, and a telephone or an email to get back to you.

