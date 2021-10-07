Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe will take applications by phone and in-person for Christmas assistance for the 2021 Christmas season.

Spokesperson Lynda Snuffer says the office, which serves Livingston and Grundy counties, will take applications the last two weeks of October in Chillicothe and the first week of November in Trenton. The in-person locations for Chillicothe have not yet been announced, but Snuffer notes the Trenton location will likely be the First Christian Church. Specific times have not yet been announced.

Certain information is needed when applying: the names of every member of your household, birth dates, an address, a phone number, and the last four digits of your social security number. Snuffer says the Salvation Army also asks what your income and expenses are, and the office will take that information by word of mouth and on the honor system.

Once applications are processed, the Salvation Army will ask parents with children 15 and younger for one need and one want for Christmas for the children. Those items will be written down and put on cards to be put on Angel Trees. Snuffer mentions that parents are asked to limit the dollar amount of a gift to $25 to $50 for a larger item to try to keep things affordable.

In the past, Angel Trees have been at the Citizens Bank and BTC Bank in Trenton and the Walmart in Chillicothe. People can pick and choose tags. The tags only have the age and gender of a child are listed.

If people or organizations want Angel Tree tags to get gifts, they should contact Snuffer. She asks that the gifts not be wrapped.

Donors can put in wrapping paper or gift bags, so parents can use them.

Gifts can be left at the desk at the Walmart in Chillicothe, and the Salvation Army will pick up the gifts. Gifts can also be brought to the Salvation Army office at 621 West Mohawk from 10 to 4 o’clock daily.

Snuffer says each household will receive a Christmas basket, whether or not it has children 15 and younger.

Items for Trenton families will be delivered to Trenton, so they do not have to drive to Chillicothe. The items can be picked up at the First Christian Church on December 17th.

Snuffer reports 200 families were helped through Christmas assistance in 2020.

The Salvation Army will be at Missouri Day passing out information on when applications will be accepted for Christmas assistance.

Contact Snuffer the last two weeks of October or the first week of November to sign up for Christmas assistance or more information. She can be reached at the Salvation Army office in Chillicothe at 660-646-3538.

