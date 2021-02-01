Audio: Rural schools offered chance for computer coding grant

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Rural schools in Missouri can take advantage of STEM grants to make the essential skill of computer coding more fun to learn.

$3.9 million grant is designed to help rural Missouri school districts teach fifth-grade students how to create video games WHICH REALLY TEACHES computer coding skills

The money comes from the US department of education through a state program housed at the University of Missouri College of Education

The project will partner with 47 schools throughout rural Missouri in school districts with high percentages of students on free and reduced lunch programs. Schools will have to apply.

