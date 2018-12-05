Audio: Right to Work proposal will return to the Missouri Legislature in 2019

Despite the failure of a Right-to-Work ballot measure this year, a bill will return to the Missouri Legislature in 2019.

The state legislature will be asked next year whether to bar Missouri businesses from requiring workers to pay mandatory union fees. The bill is being sponsored by Republican Senator-Elect Eric Burlison of Springfield.

The Missouri Legislature quickly passed a Right-To-Work bill during the last session. Rushing the legislation through allowed labor groups more time to gather enough signatures for a public vote. In August, voters overwhelmingly opposed a ballot measure that asked whether Missouri should be a Right-to-Work state.

Opponents of the measure spent more than 15 million dollars versus roughly three-million by supporters.