(Missourinet) – Opponents of a Right To Work measure continue to urge voters to defeat the ballot initiative ahead of next week’s primary election. During a press conference, today in St. Louis, Amy Blouin of the Missouri Budget Project says banning mandatory union fees would have a negative impact on all workers, not just organized labor.

Proponents say Right To Work will attract more businesses to the state. The last time a Right To Work measure was defeated in Missouri was forty years ago.

