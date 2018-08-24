Audio: Ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled today for massive CVS distribution center in Kansas City

(Missourinet) – The Missouri Department of Economic Development says Rhode Island-based CVS Pharmacy’s massive new distribution center in Kansas City will create about 315 new jobs.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 Friday afternoon. Kansas City Councilman Dan Fowler tells Missourinet the 762-thousand square foot facility is located in the Skyport industrial park, which is just three miles from Kansas City International Airport.

Governor Mike Parson, Councilman Fowler, and CVS officials will speak at today’s ceremony. Fowler says the average salary of the new jobs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The distribution center will support more than 500 CVS Pharmacy stores throughout the Midwest. CVS released its second-quarter earnings earlier this month. Net revenues increased about two-point-two percent, to 46-point-seven BILLION dollars.

