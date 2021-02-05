Audio: Rhonda Vincent to be inducted into Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, February 6th

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

After a delay of nearly one year because of COVID-19 precautions regarding large crowds, country and bluegrass singer and musician Rhonda Vincent will be inducted on Saturday into the membership of the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The ceremony is scheduled during the Saturday night show which begins at 7 o’clock.

Rhonda Vincent, an award-winning bluegrass performer, was invited to the Opry one year ago in February 2020 after a performance on the Opry stage before a crowd.

Here’s a portion of the invitation extended by long time Grand Ole Opry member Jeannie Seeley and the reply from Rhonda Vincent.

Audio is courtesy of the Grand Ole Opry. Following the announcement, Jeannie Seeley stated the induction ceremony would be on March 28, but with the COVID-19 environment that caused the Opry to have Saturday night shows with no one attending, the ceremony was postponed until February 6th. Conditions have improved allowing the Opry to have limited attendance. Saturday nights’ show is listed online as “sold out.” The Grand Ole Opry website shows there are 65 living members. About 200 performers have been members through the 95-year history of the Grand Ole Opry.

Rhonda Vincent is a native of Greentop. She and her husband Herb lived in Kirksville for many years before moving to a Lake of the Ozarks location. The Chillicothe Area Arts Council has hosted concerts by Rhonda Vincent and the Rage with the most recent concert in July of 2019. Her show scheduled last year (2020) in Chillicothe was canceled.

