Audio: Resident of Northeast Missouri has state’s first confirmed case of UK Coronavirus variant

The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says an adult in northeast Missouri’s Marion County has the state’s first confirmed case of a COVID-19 variation initially detected in the United Kingdom. A press release from DHSS says the version, known as B.1.1.7, was identified in a sample from the individual.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows 611 U.S. cases have been reported to the CDC as of Feb. 4. So far, 33 states have reported B.1.1.7 cases.

“We were notified today (Saturday) of this first B.1.1.7 variant case in Missouri, and we are working closely with the local public health agency to ensure appropriate measures are being taken regarding contact tracing and isolation and quarantine protocols,” says Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS.

The CDC says B.1.1.7 is highly contagious.

“Early reports found no evidence to suggest that this variant has any impact on the severity of disease or vaccine efficacy,” the press release says. “DHSS continues to advise individuals to wear a mask, practice good handwashing and physical distancing, and to stay home if not feeling well. If any symptoms are experienced or COVID-19 exposure is suspected, DHSS encourages individuals to seek testing.

Missouri reports 465,448 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since last March. There are 1,666 individuals in a Missouri hospital being treated for the virus and 7,142 have died from COVID-19.

