Audio: Republican Representative proposes “Violent Offender Registry” for Missouri

(Missourinet) – Republican Representative Lane Roberts of Joplin has reintroduced a piece of legislation for the creation of a violent offender registry. Those convicted of first- and second-degree murder will be placed on a list similar to the sex offender registry.

Roberts says that those on the violent offender registry have an opportunity to be removed from the list once their parole is up. The legislation passed the Missouri House last year, but not the Senate. He adds that the bill has a good deal of support and hopes it passes this Legislative Session.

Roberts says a constituent’s family member was killed by a man who was convicted of second-degree murder.

They would be identified on a map like sex offenders, but the key difference is, unlike sex offenders, your name would be removed from the list after parole was up.

