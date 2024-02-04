Audio: Representative Busick highlights foreign land ownership in Missouri

Share To Your Social Network

A month into the legislative session, Third District State Representative Danny Busick of Newtown has expressed optimism about the proceedings in the Missouri House of Representatives. He highlighted that the State House had a clear strategy for its objectives during this period.

During this session, he has introduced four bills.

A significant bill, according to Busick, aims to address a state regulation that mandates bus drivers aged 70 and above to renew their licenses annually, unlike the standard six-year renewal period. Furthermore, these drivers are required to retake the full driving test each year.

Busick’s proposal seeks to extend the age threshold to 77 before drivers must adhere to the annual renewal requirement.

He is optimistic about the bill’s chances of passing through both the State House and Senate.

Another piece of legislation Busick has put forward seeks to clarify statutory language concerning the voting rights of special road district residents on countywide road matters. His bill proposes that these residents be excluded from signing petitions or voting on road issues that do not impact their specific district.

Busick also discussed a bill related to the financial requirements imposed on architects for infrastructure projects, noting the scarcity of architects in rural areas of Missouri. This bill would allow only cities and counties to impose such requirements, removing the state’s authority to do so. However, Busick has decided to postpone pushing this bill, considering addressing it later.

Another bill he introduced aims to amend Senate Bill 190 from the previous year, focusing on tax credits for seniors. This bill would allow seniors to lock in their property taxes upon reaching the age of 65. However, Busick prefers a more comprehensive bill introduced by another legislator, which he plans to support.

Busick mentioned that no further bills would be filed by him for the remainder of this session.

Constituents wishing to contact Representative Busick can do so via email at [email protected] or by calling 573-751-3647.

Busick also highlighted a bill concerning the foreign ownership of agricultural land in Missouri, a topic he believes will be discussed this year. While supportive of limiting foreign ownership, he acknowledged the significant foreign land ownership within his district, specifically in Putnam, Mercer, and Sullivan counties.

He indicated a preference for grandfathering existing foreign ownerships as was done in previous legislation, noting he would likely oppose the bill if such provisions were not included.

Busick represents not only the mentioned counties but also the western part of Adair County.

