Audio: Remains of two brothers killed in Missouri return to Wisconsin

Remains of two Wisconsin brothers killed in Missouri are finally home. Bob Hague (Haig) reports from Wisconsin.

More than a year after they were killed, the cremated remains of 24-year-old Justin and 35-year-old Nick Diemel were returned to Shawano County Monday night. Community members in Navarino lined the streets and the fire department provided an escort. Justin and Nick went missing in July of last year during a trip to collect money for their cattle business.

The man who bought cattle from the brothers, Garland Nelson of Braymer, Missouri has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. If convicted, he could receive the death penalty. For Missourinet, I’m Bob Hague in Madison.

A memorial service is set for Sunday, September 27, 2020.

(Photos courtesy of each Diemel brothers Facebook page)

