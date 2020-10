Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

If you don’t have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, you will have almost another year to get it.

The original deadline to get a REAL ID had been October 1st of this year, but the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is extending that date to October 1st, 2021. DHS made the change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Americans will need a REAL ID-compliant identification to board domestic flights, enter nuclear power plants, and to access military bases.

