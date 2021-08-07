Audio: Rapid Removal asked to provide information to insert into monthly utility bills

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

At a recent Trenton City Council meeting, Rapid Removal Disposal of Trenton was asked to provide information to insert into Trenton Municipal Utilities monthly utility bills about what the company can accept.

City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton explains the City of Trenton contracts for trash service pick up for the community in general. Rapid Removal is the contracted trash hauler, and the company is responsible for scheduling, pick up, or any notifications due to delays because of the weather. It is also responsible for customer service issues.

Urton says if customers have concerns about trash service, they should contact Rapid Removal. He adds that one thing brought up at a city council meeting was trash not being picked up. Rapid Removal noted tags are put on bags that will tell why something was not picked up.

