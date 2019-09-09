Audio: Random shooting in southeast Missouri’s bootheel kills motorist

State troopers in southeast Missouri’s Bootheel need your help in finding a suspect who shot and killed another motorist in a random incident near Caruthersville.

Missourinet Cape Girardeau television partner KFVS reports the victim and a male friend were driving on Highway U at about 9 Friday morning when a vehicle began tailgating them before passing. That’s when the suspect fired into the victim’s vehicle. Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott tells KFVS he’s never seen anything like this.

The Patrol identifies the victim as 42-year-old Carey Taylor of Caruthersville. The principal at Caruthersville High School tells KFVS the district went on a soft lockdown after the shooting. Troopers are searching for a dark blue or black Chevy Tahoe.

