Audio: Rally at 9 o’clock this morning to feature rural Trenton Farmer with presentation on “Disparity”

A rural Trenton farmer, Ben Thomas, is encouraging others to join him at what’s promoted as a “cattleman’s rally” scheduled this Friday, September 4, 2020, in Marshall.

The event, which is open to the public, begins at 9 o’clock on September 4, 2020, and will be held at the Martin Center, located at 1985 O’Dell Street in Marshall.

Thomas says that one of the topics to be discussed is what he calls the “Disparity” that exists between prices the ranchers receive for their cattle versus the price consumers are paying for beef at the grocery stores and restaurants.

