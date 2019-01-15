Audio: Publication claims documents show NRA and Hawley coordinated ads in Missouri Senate race

A publication claims the National Rifle Association may have improperly coordinated political advertising with Republican Josh Hawley’s campaign for the U.S. Senate.

The Trace, a division of the left-leaning Mother Jones magazine says Federal Communications Commission records show NRA ads in favor of Hawley were placed by the same consultant group that secured ads for Hawley’s campaign. The publication says the group National Media bought ads on behalf of the NRA backing Hawley while simultaneously purchasing ads for the Hawley campaign under a different name.

The Trace contends FCC records show that both the NRA and the Hawley campaign ad buys were authorized (by the same person) by National Media’s chief financial officer, Jon Ferrell. Independent groups and campaigns are allowed to use the same ad buyers, but campaign finance laws forbid outside groups from sharing election-related information with the candidates they support.

Hawley, Missouri’s former Attorney General, unseated Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill in November’s election.