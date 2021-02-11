Audio: Proposed Missouri constitutional amendment would protect those with pre-existing conditions

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

You could be voting in 2022 on a proposed constitutional amendment in Missouri, requiring health insurers to cover preexisting conditions.

House Joint Resolution 50 is a two-page proposal. It’s sponsored by State Rep. Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, the powerful House Majority Floor Leader. He says the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the Affordable Care Act this year.

“If it is (overturned), there’s one element in the Affordable Care Act that I certainly stand on and that is protecting vulnerable Missourians from facing the hardships that insurance would have if they couldn’t be covered because of their preexisting conditions,” Plocher says.

Plocher describes HJR 50 as a commonsense solution to a problem that all of us will face, at some point.

“As I myself am aging at some point I’m going to have too many pre-existing where I probably couldn’t be insured at a reasonable rate,” says Plocher. “I think Missouri’s economy, Missouri’s families, and the quality of life is better when we have affordable health insurance.”

HJR 50 has not been scheduled for a House hearing yet. Leader Plocher expects it to have bipartisan support.

