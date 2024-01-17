Audio: Proposed bill seeks to remove caps on fines for endangering highway workers

State News January 17, 2024January 17, 2024 Anthony Morabith
MoDOT Road Work or Road Maintenance news graphic
Share To Your Social Network
          

(Missourinet) – Higher fines for endangering a highway worker in Missouri would be allowed under a bill filed in the Missouri House. Currently, someone convicted of endangering a highway worker without injury can be fined no more than $1,000, and no more than $5,000 if a highway worker is killed or injured.

The proposal would remove those caps. Mo-DOT director Patrick McKenna urges drivers to be careful when approaching construction zones:

 

 

“Slow down going through work zones. There is active work going on and active construction workers in those (areas), and we really do appreciate the public paying attention to those things and keeping themselves safe as well.”

A hearing on the bill has not yet been scheduled. It would also expand the definition of endangering a highway worker to include striking a vehicle, trailer, or other equipment owned by Mo-DOT, a contractor, or a subcontractor.

Post Views: 54

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Anthony Morabith

https://www.missourinet.com/

My previous jobs have taught me the importance of news. My last job I had the opportunity to run a news department in Alaska. There, I learned that people didn’t watch the television or read the newspaper, they only had access to the radio, in fact they depended on it for their daily living. Because news is so important when people still depend on broadcast radio, I learned the importance of reporting with accuracy, honesty and doing so without setting some sort of agenda.