Audio: Prices for nearly every thing costs more in Missouri, but it could be worse

You’ve likely noticed just about everything is more expensive these days, but it could be worse.

According to the Missouri Economic Research and Info Center, the most expensive areas to live in were Hawaii, Alaska, the Northeast, and the West Coast.

The least expensive areas were the Midwest and Southern states.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports increases in the indexes for food, new and used cars, trucks, furniture, and clothes. Over the last 12 months, the index for all items except food and energy rose almost six and a half percent.

