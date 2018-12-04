Audio: President Trump to make stop Friday at conference in Kansas City

President Donald Trump will speak at the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference in Kansas City Friday.

The two-and-a-half day closed event is being held at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Plaza Hotel starting Wednesday. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will also address the National Conference, which brings together U.S. attorneys along with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement personnel to focus on violent crime reduction.

Project Safe Neighborhoods is an initiative of the Justice Department. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the reinvigoration of Project Safe Neighborhoods in October 2017 in an effort to address violent crime. President Trump will speak during the closing half day of the event. It’ll be the President’s eighth trip to Missouri since taking office. He made numerous campaign stops in the Show-Me-State during the 2018 election cycle to drum up support for Republican Senator-Elect Josh Hawley who defeated incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill in November’s contest.