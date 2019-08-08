Audio: “Prayer Walk” scheduled for Sunday in Trenton

People of all ages are invited to participate in a prayer walk this Sunday, August 11, 2019, prior to the start of school in Trenton.

Pastor Jim King is organizing the walk to pray for students, teachers, and staff.

Jim King, who is the pastor at the Dockery Chapel United Methodist Church southwest of Trenton, stated prayer guides will be offered to all people regardless of denomination, and he is hoping for a good turnout which begins at 7 o’clock outside Rissler School.

Pastor Jim King of the Dockery Chapel United Methodist Church southwest of Trenton