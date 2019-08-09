Audio: Possible motive surfaces in disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers in Missouri

A possible motive has surfaced in the disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers in Missouri.

A report says a Missouri man being held in the investigation of two missing Wisconsin brothers was involved in a deal with a Kansas farmer to raise calves purchased from the missing men. The Kansas City Star reports the suspect, Garland Nelson of rural northwest Missouri’s Braymer, agreed to care for the cattle and split the profits with farmer David Foster of Kansas.

Nelson’s mother claims the cows fell ill soon after arriving at the farm and over 90 of the original 135 calves died. Nick and Justin Diemel of Wisconsin disappeared in late July. Last week, human remains were taken from Nelson’s farm in Braymer.