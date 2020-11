Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

In previous elections, Missouri counties posted absentee ballot results first. For Tuesday’s general election, that practice will vary from county to county. Columbia College Political Science Professor Terry Smith says the change presents a new challenge.

Missouri’s local election authorities have received more than 723,000 mail-in and absentee ballots so far for the general election – compared to 282,000 counted in 2016.

