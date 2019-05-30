Audio: Planned Parenthood sues Missouri to renew license, says state is ‘illegally weaponizing the licensing process’

On Friday, abortions could end in Missouri. Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen says it has filed a lawsuit today against the state attempting to preserve its right to provide abortions in St. Louis.

She says the state “refuses to renew its license” at the St. Louis clinic by “insisting seven of its doctors be interrogated – putting their licenses on the line and potential criminal prosecution.”

A court hearing is scheduled for today in St. Louis. Missourinet has requested a response from the Department of Health and Senior Services and Governor’s Office.