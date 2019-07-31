Audio: Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue Missouri over ‘Heartbeat’ Bill

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing Missouri over a contentious eight-week abortion ban bill.

In a complaint filed Tuesday evening, the organizations argue Missouri’s heartbeat ban violates U.S. Supreme Court precedent that protects access to abortion. The policy would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, except in cases of medical emergencies. Some Republicans in the Missouri Legislature have called the measure the boldest and most comprehensive pro-life bill in the country.