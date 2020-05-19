Audio: Photos from 5th graders to be showcased at Grundy County Museum

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a delay in the opening this year of the Grundy County Museum, organizers continue to plan for the feature exhibit.

“Photography Then and Now” will be featured on the main floor once the museum does open for the season.

To showcase local involvement, 5th graders county-wide are encouraged to submit up to three photographs for inclusion in a display. Phil Schlarb, with the Grundy County Museum, explains how to submit a photo.

Photos from area 5th graders may be submitted to Phil Schlarb via email at schlarb@cebridge.net

