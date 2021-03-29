Audio: Phase Two of Missouri’s coronavirus vaccination plan begins today

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Another 880,000 Missourians become eligible today (Monday) to get their coronavirus vaccination.

Phase two of the state’s coronavirus vaccination plan is underway. Missourians who work in higher education, libraries, financial services, government, construction, critical manufacturing, and remaining food and agriculture sectors are all eligible to get immunized. So are the homeless and those disproportionately affected with an emphasis on racial and ethnic minorities, among others.

The original plan was for Phase 2 to open around mid-April but Governor Parson says Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine allotments are projected to increase significantly by the first week of April. For more information, go to mostopscovid.com.

