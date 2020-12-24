Audio: People who destroy or steal political yard signs might have to pay up in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

People who destroy or steal political yard signs might have to pay up in Missouri. The offense is already a class four misdemeanor. Bill sponsor, State Representative Sara Walsh wants to require a person found guilty of the offense to also pay the sign owner $500 or the actual cost of the sign, whichever amount is greater. Walsh, a Republican from central Missouri’s Ashland, says damaging yard signs, and in some cases property, escalates during an election year.

Lawmakers began prefiling bills earlier this month for the legislative session that begins in January at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.

