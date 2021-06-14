Audio: Parson to sign into law restrictions on Missouri’s local health departments

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Parson plans to sign into law tomorrow restrictions on Missouri’s local health departments.

The legislation bans county health departments from issuing public health orders during a state-declared emergency. It limits them to ordering the closure of businesses, schools, churches, and gatherings for up to thirty days. After that time, closures will be left up to the local city council to decide. The bill would also ban cities and counties from requiring coronavirus vaccination records for anyone trying to access public transportation.

Throughout the pandemic, the governor has maintained that local leaders should decide on health restrictions – not the state. House Bill 272 is sponsored by House Speaker Pro-Tem John Wiemann of eastern Missouri’s O’Fallon.

Related