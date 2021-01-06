Audio: Parson says Trump should “absolutely not” be blamed for rioters taking over the U.S. Capitol

Reddit Share Pin Share 122 Shares

Governor Mike Parson made brief comments about the riots Wednesday at the nation’s Capitol. During a press conference Wednesday, Parson was asked if the President or electoral college protests incited the mob that stormed the Capitol Building.

Parson went on to say that lawlessness and rioting witnessed at the Capitol are unacceptable. Governor Parson says President Trump should “absolutely not” be blamed for rioters taking over the U.S. Capitol, Parson says everyone has the right to protest.

At a rally near the White House Wednesday, Trump told his supporters to head to the Capitol and pressure elected officials to reject the election results.

