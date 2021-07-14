Audio: Parson responds to Chicago travel restrictions on Missouri; says Missouri is not in COVID-19 crisis mode

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chicago has reinstated its COVID-19 travel order for Missouri. The windy city is requiring any unvaccinated people traveling from Missouri to get a negative coronavirus test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

During an event Tuesday in Jefferson City, Governor Parson weighed in on Chicago’s travel restriction.

The travel restrictions go into effect on Friday. Arkansas is the only other state added to the travel advisory.

Governor Parson says Missouri is not in coronavirus crisis mode. Missouri reports more than 2,200 coronavirus cases and nearly 1,300 people are in a Missouri hospital being treated for COVID-19. Parson says Missouri will continue to focus on testing, ensuring the state has enough personal protective equipment, and vaccinating those who want to be vaccinated.

Parson says he hopes to announce in a few days a state effort to incentivize Missourians to get their COVID-19 vaccination. He says the plan is being carefully crafted to make it fair to all Missourians – those who have already been vaccinated and those who have not.

