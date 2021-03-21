Audio: Parson proposes even bigger pay raise for some Missouri Department of Corrections jobs

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Governor Parson is proposing an even bigger pay raise for some Missouri Department of Corrections jobs.

On top of the requested two-percent salary boost for all state workers, some Corrections food service workers, officers, sergeants, and lieutenants will get anywhere from a nearly six-percent to an almost 15-percent pay hike.

In a staff announcement, Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe says these jobs are the ones the agency struggles to fill the most, and they have the highest turnover rates. Precythe says the proposal brings the total amount of funds invested in corrections pay increases over the last four years to nearly 84 million dollars.

