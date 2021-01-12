Audio: Parson does not say whether Hawley should resign

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Calls for the resignation of Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley continue, along with some Republican allies and corporate donors pulling their support for him. The political backfire follows his efforts to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory and the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol that followed. During an Inauguration Day press conference Monday at the state capitol in Jefferson City, Governor Mike Parson was asked if Hawley, a fellow Republican, should resign.

Last week, former Missouri U.S. Senator John Danforth says working to get Hawley elected to the Senate was “the worst mistake I ever made in my life.” Two megadonors have pulled their support from Hawley – Joplin businessman David Humphreys and St. Louis businessman Sam Fox. Book publishers Simon and Schuster also canceled the publication of Hawley’s upcoming book.

