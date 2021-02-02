Audio: Parson accuses own members of his party of “insider stunt and petty show of arrogance”

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Governor Parson has fired off a three-page letter criticizing House Republican leadership for disrupting his plans to hold last week’s State of the State address in the lower chamber.

Parson, a fellow Republican, said four hours before the start of his speech, the House Leader informed him the address could only be given to an empty chamber. The governor does not specifically mention House Speaker Rob Vescovo by name but Vescovo is in charge of that chamber. The decision left the governor’s team scrambling to relocate the annual address in the much smaller Missouri Senate.

In the letter, Parson said the House Leader told him about the change as the House was voting on a measure with several maskless members on the floor. The governor said the State of the State was an opportunity to “share our successes and vision for the future.” Instead, he said the day became “an insider stunt and petty show of arrogance and political power.”

Missourinet asked for a response Monday and House leadership has not given one.

