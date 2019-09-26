Parents of students at a Columbia private school in mid-Missouri are angry after they say the school took their kids’ fingerprints without permission.

Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School says it is implementing a new system which allows students to easily access their lunch accounts. Parents got an email Monday afternoon saying the school was in the process of setting up the accounts, but one parent says the fingerprints were already being taken. They say the fact permission wasn’t requested is the biggest issue.

