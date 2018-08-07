Audio: Online student registration and app now available through Trenton R-9 website

The Trenton R-9 School District is requesting student registration via the parent portal available on the website. Online registration for students returning to the Trenton School District is new, according to Superintendent Dan Wiebers.

Wiebers noted several hundred have already signed up using the portal.

For families without internet access, computers will be available at Trenton High School this Thursday, August 9th during “Back to School Activities.” Families who need to have a parent portal agreement are asked to contact the school in which a student will be attending.

Students in the elementary and middle school grades also have an opportunity to meet their teachers next week, Thursday, August 16th during Open House events.

Weibers announced a Trenton R-9 school app can now be downloaded to cell phones.

Superintendent Wiebers reported the parent portal is available on the newly re-designed school district website which can be accessed by clicking HERE.

