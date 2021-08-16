Audio: Online pet product retailer Chewy to hire 1,600 employees in western Missouri’s Belton area

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The governor traveled to rural western Missouri’s Belton this week to help cut the ribbon on an 800-thousand square foot new e-Commerce fulfillment center that’s located near I-49. State Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon says Chewy has seen enormous growth.

Dixon says Chewy plans to hire 1,600 employees in the Belton region over the next few years. Anyone interested in applying can do so on the Chewy website.

The new jobs will pay an average salary of $33,000. Dixon emphasizes that these are new jobs, new investments, and new construction in Belton, which is south of Kansas City.

Related