Audio: Online auction to be held as fundraiser for Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation and Nurse Navigator Program

An online charity auction will be held to support the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation’s general fund and the Oncology Nurse Navigator Program at the hospital. Mike Witten and MW Auctions will run the event from April 15th through 24th.

Foundation Development Officer Dave Bain says the Foundation hopes to have more than 100 items in the auction. More than 18 gift baskets were created by hospital employees.

Bain notes other items in the auction will include commercial-grade cabinets from the hospital pharmacy remodel, a weed eater donated by a Princeton resident, gift certificates from local businesses, a Trek bicycle donated by Hy-Vee, golf items, framed paintings and prints, and a print donated by the Kansas City Chiefs. Pictures and descriptions of the items will be available.

Bidders should register on the MW Auctions website. Witten says they will be asked to enter their name and email address. He emphasizes that information submitted is confidential.

There will be a practice lot available. Bidders can receive email alerts if they have been outbid. They can also enter a maximum bid amount if they do not want to check their bids every day. Anyone wanting to submit an absentee bid should contact Witten.

A text message is to be sent on the final day of the auction before the event closes.

Witten says winning bidders will receive an invoice with details on how to pick up items. Items can be picked up on April 25th from 2 to 6 o’clock. If that day does not work for someone, he asks for that person to tell MW Auctions before the auction closes, and the company will work with that person.

Credit cards can be used to purchase items online. Cash, check, debit, and credit cards will be accepted on-site. Witten notes there will be a three percent courtesy fee for credit cards.

Contact MW Auctions for more information on bidding for the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation Charity Auction by calling 660-654-2084 or emailing [email protected] More information can also be found MW Auctions website.

Items are still being accepted for the auction from April 15th through 24th. Contact Bain to donate an item at the hospital at 660-358-5700 or via cell phone at 660-654-0679.

