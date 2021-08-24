Audio: One Missouri city’s vaccination rate has topped 50%

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One city in Missouri has crossed the threshold of having half its population fully vaccinated.

The city of Joplin is the only place in Missouri with more than 50% of the population fully vaccinated. Nine jurisdictions in the state are at least 40% fully vaccinated: Boone, St. Louis, St. Charles, Franklin, Atchison, Jackson, Cole, and Gasconade Counties, as well as the city of Kansas City. Missouri’s 7-day rolling average for Covid-19 cases sits at 1,888; on Sunday it was 1,881. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 1,631.

