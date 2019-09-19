Audio: One child dies about every three days in a farm-related incident

The National Children’s Center estimates one child dies about every three days in an agriculture-related incident. Ag safety expert Charles Schwab says tractors are a draw for kids, but they create dangerous situations.

An Ag safety expert says giving tractor rides to kids is not a good idea. Charles Schwab says a variety of farm accidents happen this time of year.

Schwab says giving kids rides on lawn tractors is not any safer and it is often more dangerous because of an increased danger of rolling over. He says the extra weight of the child impacts the overall balance of the tractor.

