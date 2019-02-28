Audio: Oh, the things you’ll find in the Missouri Unclaimed Property division

State News February 28, 2019 KTTN News

State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and his staff have made some interesting unclaimed property findings.

 

 

The Unclaimed Property Division within the Missouri Treasurer’s Office is like a treasure chest of items with historical, sentimental and monetary value. Some rare items include a copy of a land grant from the 1850s with the signature of then-President James Buchanan and a newspaper copy announcing the 1945 death of President Franklin Roosevelt and Missouri’s own Harry Truman succeeding him. The office also has Superman comic books, several military medals, about 50,000-dollars in coins. Then there are unusual things like a clown suit, change of clothes, ski mask and handgun.

Post Views: 0

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News